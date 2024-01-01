Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, SV PLUS Hatchback, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

2023 Nissan Leaf

9,200 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 396625
  • Mileage 9,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SV PLUS Hatchback, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Electric Motor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf Comfortline for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf Comfortline 48,452 KM $31,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Honda Odyssey Touring 8,415 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Tow Pkg Cold Weather Pkg Nav Cam Sync 4 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Tow Pkg Cold Weather Pkg Nav Cam Sync 4 63,647 KM $43,699 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Leaf