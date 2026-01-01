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<p>Looking for a spacious and efficient minivan thats packed with features? Check out this used 2026 Kia Carnival LXS LX+ at Key West Ford! This minivan is designed to make family adventures a breeze, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its hybrid engine, youll enjoy impressive fuel economy, perfect for both city driving and long road trips. The Carnival LXS LX+ is equipped with a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.</p> <p>This Kia Carnival LXS LX+ is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Youll find a comfortable interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while the advanced safety features provide added security on the road. This minivan is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this Kia Carnival LXS LX+:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Hybrid Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with its fuel-efficient hybrid engine.</li> <li><strong>Smart Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Tech:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable, even on chilly days.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation:</strong> Get turn-by-turn directions with the AVN 5.0 Navigation System.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2026 Kia Carnival

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia Carnival

LXS LX+

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14005689

2026 Kia Carnival

LXS LX+

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN KNDNB5KA6T6165183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and efficient minivan that's packed with features? Check out this used 2026 Kia Carnival LXS LX+ at Key West Ford! This minivan is designed to make family adventures a breeze, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its hybrid engine, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy, perfect for both city driving and long road trips. The Carnival LXS LX+ is equipped with a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.


This Kia Carnival LXS LX+ is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a comfortable interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while the advanced safety features provide added security on the road. This minivan is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.


Here are five standout features of this Kia Carnival LXS LX+:


  • Hybrid Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its fuel-efficient hybrid engine.
  • Smart Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • Advanced Safety Tech: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on chilly days.
  • Integrated Navigation: Get turn-by-turn directions with the AVN 5.0 Navigation System.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
72 L Fuel Tank
3.65 Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity
6504# Gvwr
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 DOHC CVVT

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Slide-N-Stow Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and 2-way lumbar
Kia Connect Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
AVN 5.0 Navigation System Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Chrome Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Aerodynamic Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2026 Kia Carnival