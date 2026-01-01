$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Carnival
LXS LX+
2026 Kia Carnival
LXS LX+
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and efficient minivan that's packed with features? Check out this used 2026 Kia Carnival LXS LX+ at Key West Ford! This minivan is designed to make family adventures a breeze, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its hybrid engine, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy, perfect for both city driving and long road trips. The Carnival LXS LX+ is equipped with a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.
This Kia Carnival LXS LX+ is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a comfortable interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while the advanced safety features provide added security on the road. This minivan is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
Here are five standout features of this Kia Carnival LXS LX+:
- Hybrid Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its fuel-efficient hybrid engine.
- Smart Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Advanced Safety Tech: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on chilly days.
- Integrated Navigation: Get turn-by-turn directions with the AVN 5.0 Navigation System.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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