2018 Volvo V90
Cross Country T6 - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
$52,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9598114
- Stock #: U8235
- VIN: YV4A22NL6J1027323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident V90 Cross Country in Denim Blue on Charcoal Napa Leather. Fully equipped with every option available including Premium and Premium Plus Packages, Vision, Climate and Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, Rear Air Suspension, 20' 10-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, OEM Wired Trailer Hitch, Side Scuff Plates, Dual Integrated End Pipes, Dark Flame Birch Inlays which were custom installed and an OEM Winter Wheel Kit. In total this car was around $90k new. Very special vehicle.
