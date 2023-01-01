Menu
2018 Volvo V90

48,980 KM

Details Description

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2018 Volvo V90

2018 Volvo V90

Cross Country T6 - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Volvo V90

Cross Country T6 - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9598114
  2. 9598114
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9598114
  • Stock #: U8235
  • VIN: YV4A22NL6J1027323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident V90 Cross Country in Denim Blue on Charcoal Napa Leather. Fully equipped with every option available including Premium and Premium Plus Packages, Vision, Climate and Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, Rear Air Suspension, 20' 10-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, OEM Wired Trailer Hitch, Side Scuff Plates, Dual Integrated End Pipes, Dark Flame Birch Inlays which were custom installed and an OEM Winter Wheel Kit. In total this car was around $90k new. Very special vehicle.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
