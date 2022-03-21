Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

24,572 KM

Details Description Features

$30,392

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,392

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS HEATED SEATS - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS HEATED SEATS - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

  1. 8926027
  2. 8926027
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,392

+ taxes & licensing

24,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8926027
  • Stock #: 2TB41172
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV9L6148573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Wheel Lock PKG, Remote Vehicle Start, Forward Collision Alert, 7" Colour Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, High Definition Rear Vision Camera, Spoiler, Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and Panic Alarm. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.

    • 4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews

    • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)

    • 30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy

    • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

    • We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)

    • Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken

    • Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Compass
    Power Steering
    Front Wheel Drive
    6 Speed Automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    Back to Top

    More inventory From Carter GM North Shore

    2015 Buick Encore Pr...
     78,256 KM
    $21,504 + tax & lic
    2019 Chevrolet Equin...
     55,364 KM
    $31,236 + tax & lic
    2019 Chevrolet Silve...
     53,739 KM
    $43,538 + tax & lic

    Buy From Home Available

    Remote Buying Options
    Local Delivery

    * Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

    Email Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

    Call Dealer

    604-229-XXXX

    (click to show)

    604-229-6002

    Quick Links
    Directions Website Inventory