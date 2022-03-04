Menu
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

60,785 KM

Details

$84,725

+ tax & licensing
Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

Premier NAVIGATION - LEATHER - MOONROOF

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546288
  • Stock #: 977220
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKJ5LR184501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 977220
  • Mileage 60,785 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Seats, Navigation, Side Steps, DVD Package, Moonroof. Wireless Charging, Head-up Display, Universal Home Remote, Trailering Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, PWR STRG Column, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals and Heated Rear Seats. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.

    • 4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews

    • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)

    • 30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy

    • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

    • We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)

    • Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken

    • Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Compass
    Navigation System
    Power Steering
    CD Player
    4x4
    10 Speed Automatic

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

