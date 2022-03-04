$84,725+ tax & licensing
$84,725
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier NAVIGATION - LEATHER - MOONROOF
Location
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 977220
- VIN: 1GNSKCKJ5LR184501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 60,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8