2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-229-6002
21,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8251758
- Stock #: 2R42161
- VIN: 1GTU9FELXMZ211897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,189 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8