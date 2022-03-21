$64,240+ tax & licensing
$64,240
+ taxes & licensing
Carter GM North Shore
604-229-6002
2022 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-229-6002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,240
+ taxes & licensing
16,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8926030
- Stock #: 2TR87441
- VIN: 5GAEVCKW1NJ138143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8