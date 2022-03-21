Menu
2022 Buick Enclave

16,333 KM

$64,240

+ tax & licensing
$64,240

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2022 Buick Enclave

2022 Buick Enclave

Avenir

2022 Buick Enclave

Avenir

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,240

+ taxes & licensing

16,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926030
  • Stock #: 2TR87441
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW1NJ138143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

