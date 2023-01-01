$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2003 Ford F-450
2003 Ford F-450
Location
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2
250-951-9957
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
296,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 296,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Interior
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
2003 Ford F-450 296,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 107,000 KM $31,997 + tax & lic
2002 Volvo S60 233,000 KM $5,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
Sales Location
1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2
Call Dealer
250-951-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
250-951-9957
2003 Ford F-450