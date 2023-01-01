Menu
2003 Ford F-450

296,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-450

2003 Ford F-450

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

296,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 296,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Interior

Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

2003 Ford F-450