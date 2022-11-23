Menu
2016 Nissan 370Z

87,000 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Will come with stock 19" black rims

Will come with stock 19" black rims

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9365113
  • Stock #: TC20376A
  • VIN: JN1AZ4EH8GM936678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 33,500 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 56,963 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model Y L...
 70,000 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

