Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

40,500 KM

Details Description

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,500KM
Used
VIN KMHC05LJ4LU066073

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue 3,755 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend 46,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD 22,550 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai IONIQ