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2016 Volkswagen e-Golf
(U.S. Model)
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf
(U.S. Model)
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,670KM
VIN WVWKP7AU9GW908355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA08355
- Mileage 55,670 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf