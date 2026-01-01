Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen e-Golf

55,670 KM

Details

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen e-Golf

(U.S. Model)

Watch This Vehicle
14517558

2016 Volkswagen e-Golf

(U.S. Model)

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14517558
  2. 14517558
  3. 14517558
  4. 14517558
  5. 14517558
  6. 14517558
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
55,670KM
VIN WVWKP7AU9GW908355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA08355
  • Mileage 55,670 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf (U.S. Model) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf (U.S. Model) 55,670 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 77,423 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 56,100 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2016 Volkswagen e-Golf