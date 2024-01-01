Menu
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20472 kilometers below market average! Deep Blue Pearl 2017 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback S FWD Single Reduction Gear 80kW AC Synchronous Electric MotorMarket Pricing, DC Fast Charge Package, 12/12 Bars off battery capacity.With the largest selection of EVs in Canada,and winner of the Top Electric dealer in Canada. Visit our FAQ page for buying electric cars. https://www.westwoodhonda.com/electric-cars/ We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model thats not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. 7 day Exchange Policy! $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners rave about Leaf?s cheap-to-run costs, the joy of never visiting a gas station, and the charm of planning out daily errands and tracking down new charging stations to maximize on the Leaf?s EV range. Though any number of gasoline-powered cars can be had for less money and with no range anxiety, Leaf is almost universally loved by its owners who drive about 75 km per day or less. It?s also easy to park, and very quiet. Performance, thanks to the on-demand electric torque, is a pleasant surprise according to many owners, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Nissan Leaf

37,429 KM

$13,500

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,429KM
Used
VIN 1N4BZ0CP6HC303002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18763QEV
  • Mileage 37,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-XXXX

604-469-5034

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2017 Nissan Leaf