Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

109,606 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan CVT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 11252834
  2. 11252834
  3. 11252834
  4. 11252834
  5. 11252834
  6. 11252834
  7. 11252834
  8. 11252834
  9. 11252834
  10. 11252834
  11. 11252834
  12. 11252834
  13. 11252834
  14. 11252834
  15. 11252834
  16. 11252834
  17. 11252834
  18. 11252834
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,606KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F54JH003756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B9327A
  • Mileage 109,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT 109,606 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT 113,650 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2017 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 86,767 KM $20,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic