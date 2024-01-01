$19,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX Sedan CVT
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX Sedan CVT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
109,606KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F54JH003756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B9327A
- Mileage 109,606 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
2018 Honda Civic