the 2020 Pilot ? the Honda paragon of utility and efficiency. Equipped with the Earth Dreams ?? engine and available idle-stop, the Pilot is as smart as it is stylish. Its roomy interior seats up to eight passengers, and third-row access is a breeze using the available one-touch second row seats. Plus, its cargo capacity makes any packing list just about limitless. Honda Sensing ?? safety technologies come standard, so you?ll take confidence with you on every trip. The interior of the 2020 Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to the available interior ambient lighting and soft-touch dash and door materials. With the available perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces and the available leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, every ride is steeped in refinement. While the available panoramic moonroof brightens the cabin, the heated front seats and available heated second-row outboard seats make it even cozier to ride in. When comfort meets style, the Pilot makes every ride worth savouring. Click for payments and pricing.

2020 Honda Pilot

122,282 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

122,282KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H32LB502971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18768QVAN
  • Mileage 122,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

