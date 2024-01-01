$32,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
$32,500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18768QVAN
- Mileage 122,282 KM
Vehicle Description
the 2020 Pilot ? the Honda paragon of utility and efficiency. Equipped with the Earth Dreams ?? engine and available idle-stop, the Pilot is as smart as it is stylish. Its roomy interior seats up to eight passengers, and third-row access is a breeze using the available one-touch second row seats. Plus, its cargo capacity makes any packing list just about limitless. Honda Sensing ?? safety technologies come standard, so you?ll take confidence with you on every trip. The interior of the 2020 Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to the available interior ambient lighting and soft-touch dash and door materials. With the available perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces and the available leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, every ride is steeped in refinement. While the available panoramic moonroof brightens the cabin, the heated front seats and available heated second-row outboard seats make it even cozier to ride in. When comfort meets style, the Pilot makes every ride worth savouring. Click for payments and pricing.
Quick Links
