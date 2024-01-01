Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai KONA

7,464 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 11212382
  2. 11212382
  3. 11212382
  4. 11212382
  5. 11212382
  6. 11212382
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,464KM
Used
VIN KM8K23AG9PU175975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18654QEV
  • Mileage 7,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda CR-V LX 29,934 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 73,601 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Honda CR-V LX 17,754 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA