$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,052KM
VIN WDDGJ4HB6EG167847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe With 60,052kms ONLY! It Features 201 Horsepower Turbocharged Engine Paired With 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Parking Assist, Power Seats With Memory Function, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control And Much More!
Stock# G000302M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000302M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class