Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Accent

42,302 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Accent

(5) GL MT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

(5) GL MT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,302KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE6GU291856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 42,302 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 82,001 KM $30,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 53,509 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 55,297 KM $35,599 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent