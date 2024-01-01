$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Accent
(5) GL MT
2016 Hyundai Accent
(5) GL MT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
42,302KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT5AE6GU291856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 42,302 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2020 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 82,001 KM $30,499 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 53,509 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 55,297 KM $35,599 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2016 Hyundai Accent