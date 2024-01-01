$36,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$36,799
+ taxes & licensing
169,813KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTEBU5JRXG5355368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 169,813 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Limited Package 7-Passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at (2) 53,171 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 77,795 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 14,324 KM $37,499 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,799
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2016 Toyota 4Runner