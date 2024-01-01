Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

169,813 KM

Details Features

$36,799

$36,799
+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$36,799

$36,799
+ taxes & licensing

169,813KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JRXG5355368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Limited Package 7-Passenger

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

$36,799

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2016 Toyota 4Runner