Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,838 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double 4x4 Custom / Standard Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double 4x4 Custom / Standard Box

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,838KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKPEC5HZ111310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 36,067 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 44,910 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD 13,232 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500