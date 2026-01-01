$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,868KM
VIN WMZYT5C31H3D80122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Moonwalk Grey 2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 with 87,868km. It Features 189 Horsepower Turbocharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Interior, Automatic Climate Control, LOADED Package, Comfort Access, Heated Front Seats, Decoding Of Variable Light, Essentials package, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Light Package, LED Headlights With Cornering Function, Connected Navigation Plus, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, Back-up Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist And Much More!
Stock# G000250M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000250M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman