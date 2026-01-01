2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Moonwalk Grey 2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 with 87,868km. It Features 189 Horsepower Turbocharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Interior, Automatic Climate Control, LOADED Package, Comfort Access, Heated Front Seats, Decoding Of Variable Light, Essentials package, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Light Package, LED Headlights With Cornering Function, Connected Navigation Plus, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, Back-up Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000250M Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> 3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

87,868 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
13999926

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,868KM
VIN WMZYT5C31H3D80122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Moonwalk Grey 2017 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 with 87,868km. It Features 189 Horsepower Turbocharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black Interior, Automatic Climate Control, LOADED Package, Comfort Access, Heated Front Seats, Decoding Of Variable Light, Essentials package, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Light Package, LED Headlights With Cornering Function, Connected Navigation Plus, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, Back-up Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist And Much More!




Stock# G000250M Dealer # 50276




$995 Documentation Fee




3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond




This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components




*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.




*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.




*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.




*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!




*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.






*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.




At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman