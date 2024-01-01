Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

85,242 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring HS 6MT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring HS 6MT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,242KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7G91JU304845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 1UTNA04845
  • Mileage 85,242 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 66,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius AWD-e for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Prius AWD-e 65,695 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 536 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic