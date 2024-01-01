$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,460KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV6KC001035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA01035
- Mileage 80,460 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVT 255,834 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A 154,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 18,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2019 Toyota RAV4