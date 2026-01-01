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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription With 75,710kms, Good Condition! It Features 316 Horsepower Turbocharged/Supercharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Keyless Start/Entry, Power Liftgate, Digital Cluster, Roof Rack, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation, 360 Camera, Drive Mode Select, Cross Traffic Alert, Distance Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Head-Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000248V Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2019 Volvo XC60

75,710 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo XC60

Inscription

Watch This Vehicle
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2019 Volvo XC60

Inscription

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
75,710KM
VIN YV4A22RL1K1294686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G000248V
  • Mileage 75,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription With 75,710kms, Good Condition! It Features 316 Horsepower Turbocharged/Supercharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Keyless Start/Entry, Power Liftgate, Digital Cluster, Roof Rack, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation, 360 Camera, Drive Mode Select, Cross Traffic Alert, Distance Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Head-Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring And Much More!


Stock# G000248V Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2019 Volvo XC60