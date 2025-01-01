$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
42,747KM
VIN KNDPMCAC1L7806843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey (MET)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,747 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
I4 2.4L - Gas (W/LX)
Steel Grey (MET) (offered until 9.12.22)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Kia Sportage