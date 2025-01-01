Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

42,747 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

12109328

2020 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,747KM
VIN KNDPMCAC1L7806843

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Steel Grey (MET)
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 42,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
I4 2.4L - Gas (W/LX)
Steel Grey (MET) (offered until 9.12.22)

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Sportage