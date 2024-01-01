$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
48,711KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G8EB4LV223616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 29,525 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 43,439 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 26,292 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300