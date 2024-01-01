Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Infiniti QX80

68,698 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Infiniti QX80

7-Passenger AWD ProACTIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX80

7-Passenger AWD ProACTIVE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,698KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2AE2M9271695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBPA71695
  • Mileage 68,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Base for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Base 143,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Toyota C-HR LE 51,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 478 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX80