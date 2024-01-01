$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Infiniti QX80
7-Passenger AWD ProACTIVE
2021 Infiniti QX80
7-Passenger AWD ProACTIVE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,698KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AZ2AE2M9271695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA71695
- Mileage 68,698 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Base 143,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR LE 51,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Infiniti QX80