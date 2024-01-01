Menu
2022 Porsche Cayenne

15,467 KM

Details Features

$83,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne

2022 Porsche Cayenne

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$83,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,467KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2AY8NDA01039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Soft Close Doors
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Power Steering Plus
Instrument Dials in White
Surround View Camera System
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Roof Rails in Black Aluminum

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$83,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Porsche Cayenne