2022 Porsche Cayenne
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$83,999
+ taxes & licensing
15,467KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2AY8NDA01039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Soft Close Doors
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Power Steering Plus
Instrument Dials in White
Surround View Camera System
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Roof Rails in Black Aluminum
