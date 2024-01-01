$35,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,005KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV5NC276268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 53,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2022 Toyota RAV4