2023 FORD MACH-E PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Glass Roof

- B&O Sound System

- Cross Traffic Alert

- Apple Carplay

- Wireless Charging

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

91,965 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13141804

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,965KM
VIN 3FMTK3SS4PMA38535

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,965 KM

2023 FORD MACH-E PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Glass Roof

- B&O Sound System

- Cross Traffic Alert

- Apple Carplay

- Wireless Charging

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with (AEB) and Intersection Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Folding Cargo Cover
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
MP3 capability and speed-compensated volume
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E