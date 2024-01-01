$48,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
17,599KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H67PB500632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 17,599 KM
