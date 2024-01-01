$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
2015 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,706KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7F76F1222725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROZEN WHITE METALLIC
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,377 kgs (5,240 lbs)
776.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
