Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic

SYNC 3

Equipment Group 301A Mid

Oxford White

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T

LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS

MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR

HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT

MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping w/black skull caps and LED puddle lamps

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrument...

EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hit...