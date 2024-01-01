$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
72,331KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF7HKD13894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99F
446
301A
T8C
YZ
MG
52L
54Y
59S
627
63T
67T
76R
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
911.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
SYNC 3
Equipment Group 301A Mid
Oxford White
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping w/black skull caps and LED puddle lamps
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrument...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hit...
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Wheels: 18" Silver Heavy-Duty Payload, Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,560 kg (7,850 lb) Payload Package, Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Ford F-150