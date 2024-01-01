$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
163,116KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NM0LS7F78H1331688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,116 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED 188,831 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 117,746 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 102,498 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2017 Ford Transit Connect