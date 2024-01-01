Menu
Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2017 Ford Transit Connect

163,116 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,116KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7F78H1331688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

2017 Ford Transit Connect