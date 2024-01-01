$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Transit
VAN BASE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
135,005KM
Used
VIN 1FTYE1CM0JKA82665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 135,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,600 lbs
1610.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Ford Transit