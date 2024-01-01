$72,429+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
WildTrak
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$72,429
+ taxes & licensing
3,227KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP4NLA78147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
NE
TV
354A
99P
44T
55G
43L
47B
63C
68B
693
153
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: black beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Upfitter Switches
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
4.7 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost
555.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bilstein Brand Name Front Shock Absorbers and Fox Racing Remote Reservoir Rear Shock Absorbers
Front Anti-Roll
Additional Features
Brush Guard
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
CACTUS GREY
.360-DEGREE CAMERA
BLACK ONYX INTERIOR
HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR
.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG
SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER
.HIGH PACKAGE
.12 LCD CTR STACK TOUCHSCREEN
FRONT BUMPER, HD MODULAR
.LUX PACKAGE
LTHR-TRM/VINYL SSTONE/BLK STS
.WILDTRAK SERIES
.17BLK ALM BEADLOCK BLK RING
.2.7L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.LT315/70R17 M/T TIRES (35)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: trail control, trail turn assist and trail one-pedal driving
FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, steel bash plates under front section of vehicle, Deletes standard LED fog lamps
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
BRUSH GUARD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
MEDIUM SANDSTONE/BLK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders
EQUIPMENT GROUP 354A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Informa...
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, carpet floor mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 354A
.AM/FM,10 SPKRS,SDARS
.CNCTD BLT-IN NAV(3-YR INC)
FRONT STEEL BASH PLATE
FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Custom accessory, pre-installed, Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage
2022 Ford Bronco