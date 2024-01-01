2022 Ford Bronco

Brush Guard

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.HEATED STEERING WHEEL

.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION

.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

CACTUS GREY

.360-DEGREE CAMERA

BLACK ONYX INTERIOR

HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR

.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG

SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER

.HIGH PACKAGE

.12 LCD CTR STACK TOUCHSCREEN

FRONT BUMPER, HD MODULAR

.LUX PACKAGE

LTHR-TRM/VINYL SSTONE/BLK STS

.WILDTRAK SERIES

.17BLK ALM BEADLOCK BLK RING

.2.7L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE

.LT315/70R17 M/T TIRES (35)

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: trail control, trail turn assist and trail one-pedal driving

FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, steel bash plates under front section of vehicle, Deletes standard LED fog lamps

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories

KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed

BRUSH GUARD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed

MEDIUM SANDSTONE/BLK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders

EQUIPMENT GROUP 354A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Informa...

FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, carpet floor mats

.AM/FM,10 SPKRS,SDARS

.CNCTD BLT-IN NAV(3-YR INC)

FRONT STEEL BASH PLATE

FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS