$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT Performance Edition
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT Performance Edition
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,988KM
VIN 3FMTK4SXXNMA64541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1P1373
- Mileage 2,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets
Tires: 245/45R20 Summer
Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with (AEB) and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E