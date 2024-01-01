$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
52,614KM
Used
VIN 1N6ED1EK8NN602582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,614 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
Engine: 3.8L V6
GVWR: 6,012 lbs
558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Painted PRO-4X Alloy
Tires: P265/70R17 AT
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Siriusxm Traffic/Premium Traffic - Nissanconnect Services Real-Time Traffic Display
2022 Nissan Frontier