$10,185+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$10,185
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$9,490
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$10,185
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
124,885KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7123770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touch Screen
Compare at $9775 - Our Price is just $9490!
Excellent fuel economy, ton's of space, and legendary reliability - the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited has you covered! This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Sechelt.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal.
This sedan has 124,885 km. It's Champagne Silver Metallic in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $103.83 with $0 down for 66 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $13626 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $9775 - Our Price is just $9490!
Excellent fuel economy, ton's of space, and legendary reliability - the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited has you covered! This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today in Sechelt.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology, and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal.
This sedan has 124,885 km. It's Champagne Silver Metallic in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $103.83 with $0 down for 66 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $13626 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Oil life monitoring system
COMPASS DISPLAY
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Safety
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio (Deleted when (UYE) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback is ordered on Fleet order types.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT 124,885 KM $10,185 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke 136,902 KM $68,685 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Running Boards - Low Mileage 43,402 KM $39,685 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$10,185
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2016 Chevrolet Cruze