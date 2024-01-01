$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Fit
DX
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
26,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5G34JM100169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
