Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Fit

26,552 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Fit

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Fit

DX

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 11182372
  2. 11182372
  3. 11182372
  4. 11182372
  5. 11182372
  6. 11182372
  7. 11182372
  8. 11182372
  9. 11182372
  10. 11182372
  11. 11182372
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5G34JM100169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2018 Honda Fit DX for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 Honda Fit DX 26,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Sechelt, BC
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 313,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Ford EcoSport Titanium 10,808 KM $25,475 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Fit