$32,999+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI 3 Door
John Cooper Works - Low Mileage
2019 MINI 3 Door
John Cooper Works - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
SaleShow Price Breakdown
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$32,990
Sale:
$32,404
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$32,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
53,238KM
Used
VIN WMWXM9C58K2H38764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour CARBON BLACK, DINAMICA/CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N230451
- Mileage 53,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $32990 - Our Price is just $32404!
Filled with the latest in tech and with a subtle stylish redesign, this 2019 MINI Cooper 3 Door is now even more desirable than ever. This 2019 MINI 3 Door is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Refreshed for 2019, this MINI Cooper 3 Door wears a set of redesigned headlights and a few subtle new additions to its exterior. Due to its size and power, this MINI Cooper Hardtop remains just as good to drive offering strong acceleration and excellent fuel efficiency without any sacrifices being made to the power delivery. Highly customizable both inside and out and with a very bold design, this Cooper Hardtop remains the same compelling choice for a small and thrilling compact hatchback with a proud history and heritage.This low mileage hatchback has just 53,238 kms. It's white silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3 Door's trim level is John Cooper Works. Designed with passion to have a distinct go-kart feel and plenty of power, this top of the line MINI Cooper JCW comes fully loaded with a more powerful turbo engine, a sport tuned JCW suspension, unique JCW aluminum wheels, sporty front seats, unique interior accents and JCW specific bumpers with a unique wing spoiler. It also includes a high quality audio system with a color display screen, SiriusXM radio and wireless streaming audio, remote keyless entry with push button start, a quasi dual stainless steel exhaust, sport leather steering wheel, cruise control, park distance control rear sensors paired with a rear view camera and plenty more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.61 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $44519 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2019 MINI 3 Door