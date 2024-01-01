Menu
2020 Ford Escape

65,213 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92LUA42603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TR234162A
  • Mileage 65,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 65,213 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Ford Escape