Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

13,113 KM

Details Description Features

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat - One owner - Sunroof - $418 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat - One owner - Sunroof - $418 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

  1. 7517064
  2. 7517064
  3. 7517064
  4. 7517064
  5. 7517064
  6. 7517064
  7. 7517064
  8. 7517064
  9. 7517064
  10. 7517064
  11. 7517064
  12. 7517064
  13. 7517064
  14. 7517064
  15. 7517064
  16. 7517064
  17. 7517064
  18. 7517064
Contact Seller

$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

13,113KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7517064
  • Stock #: N211251
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E50LFB40288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N211251
  • Mileage 13,113 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low Mileage, FX4 Off-Road Package, Sunroof, 502A Luxury Equipment Group, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control!

Compare at $71060 - Our Price is just $68990!

This 2020 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.

Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 13,113 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This Lariat F-150 was made for capability and comfort with an upgraded drivetrain, upgraded trailering package, Pro Trailer backup assist, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, leather steering wheel, hands free proximity key, voice activated dual zone climate control, synthetic wood trim, heated and cooled leather seats, remote start, instrument cluster display, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist. Other features include aluminum wheels, fog lamps, SiriusXM, 4G Wi-Fi, remote keyless entry, smart device remote start, 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rear step bumper, convex spotter mirrors, automatic highbeams, easy clean carpet floors, pre-collision safety and emergency braking, and all the towing equipment you need to get started. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Sunroof, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather-trimmed Bucket Seats, Power-deployable Running Boards.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E50LFB40288.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $417.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - plus $595 Administration Fee / Total Obligation of $86913 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Power-deployable Running Boards
502A Luxury Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

2020 Ford Explorer L...
 15,373 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 35,580 KM
$26,490 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 40,915 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory