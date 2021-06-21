$68,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7517064

7517064 Stock #: N211251

N211251 VIN: 1FTEW1E50LFB40288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N211251

Mileage 13,113 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Seating Leather-trimmed bucket seats Additional Features 20 inch Aluminum Wheels FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Power-deployable Running Boards 502A Luxury Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.