One Owner, Low Mileage, FX4 Off-Road Package, Sunroof, 502A Luxury Equipment Group, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $71060 - Our Price is just $68990!
This 2020 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 13,113 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This Lariat F-150 was made for capability and comfort with an upgraded drivetrain, upgraded trailering package, Pro Trailer backup assist, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, leather steering wheel, hands free proximity key, voice activated dual zone climate control, synthetic wood trim, heated and cooled leather seats, remote start, instrument cluster display, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist. Other features include aluminum wheels, fog lamps, SiriusXM, 4G Wi-Fi, remote keyless entry, smart device remote start, 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rear step bumper, convex spotter mirrors, automatic highbeams, easy clean carpet floors, pre-collision safety and emergency braking, and all the towing equipment you need to get started. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Sunroof, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather-trimmed Bucket Seats, Power-deployable Running Boards. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E50LFB40288.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $417.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - plus $595 Administration Fee / Total Obligation of $86913 ). See dealer for details.
