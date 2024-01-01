Menu
Activex Seats, Technology Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Heated Seats!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.

Compare at $38100 - Our Price is just $36990!

The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This SUV has 49,872 kms. Its carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a single speed transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mustang Mach-Es trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Activex Seats, Technology Package, Ford Co-pilot360 Active 2.0, 360-degree Camera, Heated Seats, 18 Inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, 68 Kilowatt Hour Battery.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS5MMA39788.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.70 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $52769 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

49,872 KM

$37,585

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD - Activex Seats

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD - Activex Seats

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$37,585

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$36,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$37,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
49,872KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK1SS5MMA39788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK ONYX ACTIVEX MATERIAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Activex Seats, Technology Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Heated Seats!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $38100 - Our Price is just $36990!

The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This SUV has 49,872 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a single speed transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Activex Seats, Technology Package, Ford Co-pilot360 Active 2.0, 360-degree Camera, Heated Seats, 18 Inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, 68 Kilowatt Hour Battery.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS5MMA39788.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.70 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $52769 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate
360-Degree Camera

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Activex Seats
FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0
68 Kilowatt Hour Battery
18 inch Painted Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

$37,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E