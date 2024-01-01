$37,585+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD - Activex Seats
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD - Activex Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$37,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$36,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$37,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
49,872KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK1SS5MMA39788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX ACTIVEX MATERIAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Activex Seats, Technology Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Heated Seats!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
360-Degree Camera
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Activex Seats
FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0
68 Kilowatt Hour Battery
18 inch Painted Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$37,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E