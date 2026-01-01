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2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
XLT - Low Mileage
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,855KM
VIN 1FTVW1ELXNWG05290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Tow Technology Package, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner!
Ford engineers had one goal when designing this F-150 Lightning, to create the smartest, most connected and capable F-150 ever built! This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is for sale today in Sechelt.
With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America. Plug-in at home or while you're on the go is made easy, when you have access to the largest charging network - Blue Oval. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 45,855 km. It's Agate Black in colour. It has a Single Speed transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR - STANDARD RANGE BATTERY engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150 Lightning's trim level is XLT. Built for real-world situations, this F-150 Lightning XLT comes very well equipped with a luxurious interior that includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system complete with voice recognition, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. It also comes with extended running boards and enhanced lighting, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, a super useful interior work surface, a class IV towing package, power locking tailgate, a large front trunk for extra storage, a proximity key, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, accident evasion assist, and a 360 degree camera to help keep you safely on the road and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Technology Package, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTVW1ELXNWG05290.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Ford engineers had one goal when designing this F-150 Lightning, to create the smartest, most connected and capable F-150 ever built! This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is for sale today in Sechelt.
With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America. Plug-in at home or while you're on the go is made easy, when you have access to the largest charging network - Blue Oval. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 45,855 km. It's Agate Black in colour. It has a Single Speed transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR - STANDARD RANGE BATTERY engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150 Lightning's trim level is XLT. Built for real-world situations, this F-150 Lightning XLT comes very well equipped with a luxurious interior that includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system complete with voice recognition, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. It also comes with extended running boards and enhanced lighting, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, a super useful interior work surface, a class IV towing package, power locking tailgate, a large front trunk for extra storage, a proximity key, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, accident evasion assist, and a 360 degree camera to help keep you safely on the road and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Technology Package, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTVW1ELXNWG05290.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spray-in Bed Liner
Additional Features
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Tow technology package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning