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2024 Buick Envista

12,154 KM

Details Features

$27,249

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir

Watch This Vehicle
14075451

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$27,249

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE29RB063272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0672
  • Mileage 12,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$27,249

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2024 Buick Envista