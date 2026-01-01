$27,249+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir
2024 Buick Envista
Avenir
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$27,249
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE29RB063272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SC0672
- Mileage 12,154 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2013 Kia Sorento EX V6 121,674 KM $11,375 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 47,717 KM $29,955 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 60,650 KM $27,745 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$27,249
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2024 Buick Envista