$46,585+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - Cooled Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$46,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$45,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$46,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
921KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH5S5114416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 921 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist!
Compare at $47370 - Our Price is just $45990!
This seventh-generation Ford Mustang represents the future of ultimate performance muscle cars. This 2025 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Sechelt.
From the roar of the engine to its unmistakable style, this Ford Mustang is guaranteed to raise your heart rate and stir your soul. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon.This low mileage coupe has just 921 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium. The Premium trim of this exhilarating icon adds in heated and ventilated seats with ActiveX upholstery, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, upgraded aluminum wheels and an upgraded 9-speaker audio system. The great standard features continue with LED headlights, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect tracking, smart device integration, and a dazzling 13.2-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4.0. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, 4g Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH5S5114416.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
SYNC4
