$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V
MARK 5
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: R728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, SURVIVOR. ALL ORIGINAL, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. no finance
Vehicle Features
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2