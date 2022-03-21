Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

MARK 5

Watch This Vehicle

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

MARK 5

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806559
  • Stock #: R728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R728
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, SURVIVOR.  ALL ORIGINAL, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT.  no finance 

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

2002 Porsche Boxster...
 89,000 MI
$14,800 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 214,000 KM
$10,850 + tax & lic
1979 Lincoln Contine...
 128,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory