2003 Suzuki Aerio

Details Features

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing
SX

12901193

SX

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1756160999721
  2. 1756161000232
  3. 1756161000668
  4. 1756161001110
  5. 1756161001585
  6. 1756161002058
  7. 1756161002541
Sale

Used
CALL
VIN JS2RC41H135201445

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

2003 Suzuki Aerio