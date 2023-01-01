2005 Lexus SC 430

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9833828

9833828 Stock #: 26055

26055 VIN: JTHFN48Y950061981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 26055

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.