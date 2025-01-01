Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

96,176 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12862844

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK12F661413103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,176 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 GS FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Mazda MAZDA3 GS FINANCING AVAILABLE 96,176 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS FINANCING AVAILABLE 192,525 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla S FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Toyota Corolla S FINANCING AVAILABLE 188,215 KM $10,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2006 Mazda MAZDA3